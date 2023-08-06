Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh look captivating in wedding photoshoot; fans react

After leaving the audience impressed by their crackling chemistry in Gully Boy, Bollywood's reel couple Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh wowed them once again in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently. They reunited for the Karan Johar directorial and won hearts with their sweet chemistry. The audience has been showering love on them, especially their wedding song, Kudmayi. On August 6, ace designer Manish Malhotra took to social media and shared pictures from their wedding photoshoot.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh look like a million bucks in wedding pics from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The song Kudmayi featuring Ranveer and Alia was released on Friday and the Internet is in love with it. The grandeur, golden-themed set, exquisite wedding outfits and the vibe of it have grabbed everyone's attention. In the new pictures, Manish gave a closer look into Alia and Ranveer's heavy outfits, accessories and mehendi. In the film, Alia sported a heavily embroidered orange and golden lehenga with statement accessories. Interestingly, she has mehendi from her own real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Ranveer is seen donning a cream sherwani with matching headgear and a green pearl necklace.

Along with the pictures, Manish wrote, "The stunning two defining modern day Regal wedding looks @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh in our bridal couture .. timeless , crafted with classic glamour.." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans were seen going gaga over them. Even Shilpa Shetty was in awe of Ranveer and Alia. She commented, "Looovveee this orange colour." A fan wrote, "Royal! POWERFUL." Another fan commented, "Adorable- Different shades of wedding attire. I love this bridal lehenga Color." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, the film also featured Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Apart from Ranveer and Alia's loving chemistry, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene has taken the limelight. The audience was surprised to see their romance on the big screen. The film was released on July 28 and since then it has been enjoying a positive response at the box office. Despite facing tough competition from films like Barbie and Oppenheimer, Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani managed to attract cinema lovers.

