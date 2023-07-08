Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh’s ROFL ‘off-screen shenanigans’ are unmissable-WATCH

There has been a lot of excitement about Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani right from the moment it was announced. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, and marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after 7 long years. The trailer of the film released a few days ago, and left the viewers quite impressed. The movie’s first song Tum Kya Mile, crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal is also quite a hit. Now, to keep the excitement going the makers have shared some hilarious bloopers from the sets of the film, which feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, director Karan Johar, choreographer Vaihavi Merchant and others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bloopers featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar

The video opens with Karan Johar hilariously giving a twist to the song 'Disco Deewane,' and singing 'Dharma Deewane' instead. Alia Bhatt is seen shooting in the snow in a chiffon saree, and is seen faltering for a moment. Another blooper shows her forgetting her lines during the shoot. Ranveer and Alia also have some goofy moments together during the shoot, and they are seen laughing loudly in the video. Vaibhavi Merchant also features in this hilarious video that gives a glimpse of the energy and the vibe of the team off-screen.

Dharma Productions shared the video with the caption, "It’s a whole different kahaani on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here’s a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July." Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared the video on his Instagram story with the caption, "Off-screen shenanigans." Check out the video below!

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, "alia is simply the cutest person I've ever seen," while another one wrote, "BTS looks like you guys have a blast." A third comment read, "I am sure u all must have had a blast!!!!"

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer SIngh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

