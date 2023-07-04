Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt was ‘tired but satisfied’ returning to work after pregnancy

Alia Bhatt recently held an AMA session on her official social media handle. She addressed several questions of the curious fans about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The highly anticipated trailer of the film was released today. Post this, Alia shared on social media that she will do a quick AMA session with her fans. The actress also asked the fans to share their reviews of the trailer. She answered six to seven questions.

Alia Bhatt on returning to work post pregnancy

Recently, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped the behind-the-scenes video of the Tum Kya Mile song. It's the first song of the film to release and has already become a hit. During the making of the song, Alia revealed she shot for the song just after four months of giving birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. Alia's decision to return to work just four months after Raha's birth is a testament to her dedication and love for her craft. Now, today, in the AMA session the actress opened up about her experience. She shared an image from the last day of the shoot of Karan Johar's directorial and wrote, "I look tired, but satisfied. Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy.. you feel various emotions, all at once, not to mention the major physical difference in your energy.. but I am very grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding."

Take a look at Alia's post here:

Alia Bhatt on the support she received from her mom

Alia also shared that the team planned her shots according to her nursing schedule. Her sister and mom were also babysitting whenever she had to go away. But it was her little one's first trip to Kashmir. Despite the demands of motherhood, the talented actress has managed to strike a balance between her personal and professional life.

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, promises to be a romantic rollercoaster ride filled with captivating performances, engaging storytelling, and soulful music. The pairing of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has generated significant anticipation, as the duo is collaborating together for the first time.

