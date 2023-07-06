Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia turns photographer for birthday boy Ranveer Singh, Karan in BTS pics

Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today and his fans have flooded social media with adorable wishes. The talented actor returned to Mumbai a day before his birthday. On his special day, his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar too took to Instagram and showered love on him. He shared BTS moments from the sets of their film. Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, who have teamed up again after Gully Boy, are currently gearing up for the grand release of their film.

Karan Johar wishes his 'Rocky' Ranveer Singh on his birthday

A while ago, Karan shared a bunch of BTS pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor-director duo is seen sharing some candid moments on the sets. In one of the pictures, Alia is clicking a picture of Ranveer and Karan. The birthday boy is seen dramatically holding Karan close to him. Some of the pictures are from their Kashmir shoot, where they shot the song Tum Kya Mile. These BTS pictures are definitely raising curiosity!

Along with the pictures, KJo penned a special birthday note for Ranveer. He went on to call him a 'magnanimous force of nature'. He wrote, "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans were seen going gaga over them. They couldn't stop gushing over Alia, Karan and Ranveer's picture. A fan wrote, "Haha the 3rd photo." Another fan wrote, "Awwwwwww." Others were seen dropping red heart and lovestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was launched on July 4 and since then, it has been trending on social media. Netizens are mighty impressed by the funny scenes and Ranveer and Alia's electrifying chemistry. The much-awaited film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

