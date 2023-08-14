Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Arjun Kapoor showers love on BFF Ranveer Singh and others, pens special note

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama helmed by Karan Johar, hit the theatres in July, this year. The project, which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, has now emerged as one of the most-loved Hindi films of recent times. The audiences and critics are equally impressed with the film's making and performances, especially Ranveer's portrayal of Rocky Randhawa. Arjun Kapoor, who is thoroughly impressed with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, showered love on the film with an Instagram post, recently.

Arjun Kapoor heaps praise on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The popular actor, who has totally loved the romantic drama helmed by Karan Johar, reshared the latest BTS video shared by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle, along with a heartfelt note. "What a joyful little roller coaster Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is… it made me laugh and cry yet think and ponder over so many over arching themes subliminally added through the superb writing and endearing characters… I related to far more situations, themes, and conversations than I had imagined…," wrote the Ek Villain Returns actor in his post.

Arjun showers love on BFF Ranveer and others

Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor also showered love on his BFF Ranveer Singh, who delivered one of the finest performances in his acting career in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in his post. "Ranveer you are a genius baba…you are like makhan on toast. This role, this cinema was made for you… I wanted to be Rocky ka yaar thanks to your sincerity and honesty… You are my steady BFF for life," wrote the proud friend. Ranveer, who is clearly moved with Arjun's grand gesture, replied: "Baba … I’m ….. (teary eyed emojis)."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post, below:

