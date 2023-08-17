Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Asha Bhosle has THIS to say on Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's What Jhumka remix

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who is known to have given her voice to around twelve thousand songs, opened up about how old classic Hindi songs are being recreated nowadays. The legendary singer spoke in context to the What Jhumka song from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

In a recent conversation with India Today, legendary singer Asha Bhosle expressed that if today’s music directors had the capability to create new songs, they wouldn’t be rehashing the old classics. The Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja singer said, “If the music directors had the ability, or the singers, to bring something new… they don’t have the ability, that’s why they are recreating old songs.”

Moreover, Asha Bhosle took the latest example of the What Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and said, “For example, today ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ is working so well. It has come in a new film. It is an old song.”

Originally, the Jhumka Gira Re song was from the film Mera Saaya (1966) and was picturised on Sadhana. The original composition was by music director Madan Mohan and the lyrics were penned down by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. Lastly, Asha Bhosle gave her versatile voice to the song.

Speaking about the old classic songs, the Aa Dekhen Zara singer said, “These songs have lyrics, singers and music. It’s a combination of everything. And not just that, even the actors. If the cinematographer had not shot the songs well, the picturisation wouldn’t have left an impact. It’s a team effort. That’s how you make a good song.”

During the interview, when Asha Bhosle was asked if the old classics created more impact because the artists worked tirelessly, she said that it is true that every artist worked so hard while composing a song in those days. The singer recalled, “A lot of hard work went into those songs. The lyricist would sit down with the composer. They would discuss every word. Even the biggest lyricists would fight for every word. ‘I don’t want this word, I want that word’. Both sides worked hard.”

Asha Bhosle will perform a musical in Dubai on her 90th birthday

As of now, Asha Bhosle is gearing up to perform a musical in Dubai on September 8, which is on her 90th birthday. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans across the globe. The legendary singer will be turning 90 on September 8.

