Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Audience goes gaga as Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt pay a surprise visit; VIDEO

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama which hit the theatres in July, this year, has already earned the blockbuster status. The movie, which is helmed by senior filmmaker Karan Johar, has thoroughly impressed the audiences and critics equally, with its excellent making and performances. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt essayed the titular roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which marked KJo's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of over seven years.

Audience goes gaga as Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt visit movie theatre

As reported earlier, the romantic drama's lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently paid a surprise visit to a movie theatre in Mumbai, where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is screening. The viewers went gaga as the talented actors entered the movie hall where the film was screening, at the end of the show. In the video of the lead pair's theatre visit, which was shared on Dharma Productions' official social media handles, the audience is seen cheering as the stars entered.

Ranveer Singh, as always was seen greeting fans with lots of love and warmth. He also expressed his extreme happiness over the film's success in the signature 'Rocky' style. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was spotted entering with a wide smile as the viewers showered them with love. She also posed with fans for pictures before leaving the cinema hall. Director Karan Johar, who accompanied the actors to the theatres, thanked the audience for all the love and great reviews.

Watch Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's theatre visit video, below:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: All you need to know

The Karan Johar directorial revolves around the unconventional love story of Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant yet good-hearted Punjabi boy, and Rani Chatterjee, an independent and confident Bengali girl. Veteran actor Dharmendra, actress-MP Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and Anjali Anand, appeared as Rocky's family members in the film.

National award-winning actress Shabana Azmi and renowned Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, in the role of Rani's grandmother and parents, respectively. Pritam composed the songs and original score for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh is 'touched' with outpouring of love after playing Rocky in RRKPK: 'Beyond my imagination'