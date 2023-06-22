Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes first Karan Johar film to be entirely shot in India

Karan Johar directed his last full length feature film back in 2016. Since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the director directed only a couple of short films part of different anthologies. He was working on his dream project Takht but due to Covid constraints, he had to give up on the thought of it. Keeping the restrictions in mind, he went ahead with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is all set to release in theatres on the 28th of July, 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Marks Karan Johar's Return As A Director After Around 7 Years

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the return of the ace director for a full length feature film after almost 7 years. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra Deol, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The makers released the first teaser of the film on the 20th of June, 2023 and it was well received by the trade and audiences alike. The song part of the teaser titled 'Tum Jo Mile' has already gained a lot of traction on social media and may well become another chartbuster to come out of Dharma Productions. The other assets of the film will release in due course of time, all of which will aid the prospects of this family drama further.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Becomes First Karan Johar Full Length Feature To Be Entirely Shot In India

It is interesting to note that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's first full length film to be entirely shot in India. Every Karan Johar film has had portions shot internationally like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was shot in Scotland and Mauritious, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in United Kingdom and Egypt, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan in USA, Student Of The Year in Bangkok and lastly, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil again in United Kingdom. Karan Johar has shot Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani entirely in India. He has shot the film in Mumbai, Delhi, Unchagaon, Kashmir and Jaisalmer. Apart from his short films in anthologies, no other film of his was entirely shot in India prior to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

What's Next For Karan Johar After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar will move onto his first action film. He has still not put his most ambitious film Takht on the backburner and an update on the timeline of the Mughal love story shall be shared by him, hopefully very soon.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects

While Ranveer Singh hasn't officially confirmed any of his upcoming films, he will be a part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Alia Bhatt will be seen in Heart Of Stone which releases on 11th August, 2023, on Netflix.

Meanwhile, you can watch it at a theatre near you from the 28th July, 2023.

