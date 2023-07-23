Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: CBFC removes Mamata Banerjee, Lok Sabha's references from Alia-Ranveer's film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie will feature two talented actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The actors are currently busy with the promotions of the movie along with filmmaker Karan Johar. Amidst this, it came to light that the movie got certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the board made certain cuts.

CBFC certifies Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The trailer of the much-anticipated movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released a few weeks back caused much stir and excitement among the audience. Viewers got a sneak peek of Rocky and Rani's chemistry and their struggle to win over each other's family. On Wednesday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the romantic comedy and handed over the certificate to the makers. However, they didn't do so without making cuts.

A few notable changes that were made in the film include the replacement of the abusive word, ‘b******d’ by ‘behan di’. It also changed the name of the popular rum brand Old Monk to 'Bold Monk.' The board asked the makers to remove the usage of 'Lok Sabha'. The trailer of the movie showed a portrait of the Noble Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Rani's house. In this scene, a certain word has been replaced by ‘Koi filter’. Also, the board ordered to delete a dialogue about West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Other than this, the word 'bra' was replaced by 'item' in a scene from a lingerie shop.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is bringing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh returning together onscreen for the second time after Gully Boy. This movie also marks the return of Karan Johar in the directorial chair after a break of 7 years. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie also features a few reputed names in the Bengali film industry like Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury who will be seen as Alia Bhatt aka Rani's family members. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

