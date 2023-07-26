Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celeb review: Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, others LOVE Alia-Ranveer's film

With the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani just around the corner, all eyes are on the esteemed director Karan Johar and his lead couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actors have already impressed the audience by showcasing their sizzling chemistry in the trailer and songs of the film. Ahead of the film release on Friday, July 28, the cast and crew and their fellow industry people graced a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Many celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor and others have shared their review of the film on social media.

Stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Mahesh Bhatt praise Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After the industry screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, many celebrities took to Instagram and shared their opinions about the film. They have been left impressed with the entertainment value and the acting performances of the lead stars Ranveer and Alia as well as the supporting cast.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was all praises for Rocky and Rani and their entertaining story. She wrote, “One full fat entertainer coming your way this Friday full of surprises and fabulous performances by all! Rocky rocks and Rani dazzles! Do not miss (heart emojis).”

Abhishek Bachchan, whose mother Jaya Bachchan is playing Rocky’s grandmother, has urged all families to go watch the film. He said, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he’s back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt was caught in town by the paparazzi. He also reacted to the film by saying “Alia Bhatt ka fan ho gaya hun, bahut kamal film thi.”

Gauri Khan has given five stars to Rocky and Rani.

Malaika Arora wrote, “A must watch…. Brilliant performance n Wat an awesome cast.”

Check out more reactions from Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, director Vasan Bala, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor:

After impressing the people in the industry, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will face the test of the general public on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor can't stop gushing over 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani