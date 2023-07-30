Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Did Sourav Ganguly like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer? Know here

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has set the box office on fire. Apart from garnering glorious reviews from the critics and the general public, this Karan Johar trademark film has also received the support of the entertainment industry. Many celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Anurag Kashyap and others have watched and appreciated the film. Now, cricketer Sourav Ganguly has also given his review about the film.

Sourav Ganguly praises Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On the day of the release of the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, cricketer Sourav Ganguly was spotted watching the movie at a theater in Kolkata by a fan. The lucky fan got a picture clicked with the sportsman and also asked him how he liked the film to which Sourav replied in Bengali language ‘darun’ which means awesome. The user took to his twitter handle on July 29 and wrote, “Sourav Ganguly watched the same show as mine of RARKPK last night at Inox South City Mall Kolkata. Later managed to get a pic with Dada. Also asked him movie kemon laaglo (how did you like the movie), he said Daarun (Awesome). Same thoughts as mine.”

Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly belongs to Kolkata and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also has some major Bengali elements in its narrative. Lead actress Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Rani Chatterjee who hails from a Bengali family. Renowned actors of Bengali cinema, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, are playing her parents while Shabana Azmi is playing Alia’s grandmother. The film has received several compliments for its portrayal of Bengali people. It has addressed various stereotypes concerning them as well as other societal issues like patriarchy and gender role reversal, while keeping the humor intact.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt promoted Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Kolkata

The lead stars Ranveer and Alia had been promoting the film across the country prior to its release. They had also stopped at Kolkata to launch their durga puja song from the film called ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’. Alia had shared a glimpse of the promotions in which she was trying to prepare a speech in Bengali to deliver it at the press conference. Alia had received immense appreciation for her effort in trying to ace the accent. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had also posed in front of Kolkata's iconic yellow taxis. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in cinemas.

