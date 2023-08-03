Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Did you know Alia Bhatt got married twice in a week? Details REVEALED

The latest Karan Johar film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently enjoying the appreciation of the critics and the audience. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s acting as Rocky and Rani and their palpable chemistry has received immense love from the viewers. They had also shot for a wedding sequence which has been used in the movie in the form of an end credits song called Kudmayi. In the recent press conference, Karan Johar revealed that the wedding ceremony in the film was shot days after Alia’s real life wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

A press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was held in Mumbai on August 3, where the entire cast of the film was present with the director of the film. Karan launched a new song from the movie titled Kudmayi which is actually the wedding sequence of Ranveer and Alia’s characters, shot in Jaisalmer. Karan revealed that this reel wedding was shot four days after Alia’s real life wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor in April last year. He said that Alia basically got married twice in the same week. He added that they even used Alia’s mehendi from her actual wedding in the film by just darkening it.

At the same event, Alia also opened up about shooting the song right after marrying Ranbir in her real life. The actress compared the lehenga she wore in the film to that of her actual wedding outfit. She said, “Kudmayi was shot in the same week as my own wedding. My home wedding was simple. My lehenga was light and easy. I was roaming freely. Here (in Kudmayi), the lehenga was heavy.”

Alia also shared an interesting incident where she was informing everyone on the set of RRKPK about the rituals as she had already experienced it. She shared, “When we were taking phere (in the film), people around said ladka aage and I said, 'nahi. ladki aage. I just got married! I know'.”

Karan mentioned that it broke his heart as a filmmaker to put the song at the end in the rolling credits. He was forced to do it in order to shorten the length of the film.