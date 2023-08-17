Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Did you know Alia Bhatt, Ranveer's film has Kuch Kuch Hota Hai connection?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released last month, has been doing extremely well at the box office. It marked Karan Johar’s return to direction after seven years, and had every element of a trademark KJO film. It had comedy, romance, melodrama, emotions in abundance and the lead pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt lit the screens on fire with their chemistry. People who have watched the movie have pointed out several references related to Shah Rukh Khan and Karan’s past directorial films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Now, Karan has shared what connection his latest release had with the evergreen Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar shares connection between Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The red chunni of Kajol’s Anjali from KKHH is quite famous as it played a significant part throughout the film. She leaves it in possession of Rani Mukerji’s Tina when she goes away forever realizing Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) would never love her. Then Tina passes it onto her daughter. In RRKPK, the unrequited love story of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s characters is central to the film. Shabana knits a red muffler for him which he keeps close to him for ages. The red scarf/chunni might just be Karan Johar’s way of symbolizing challenges in love.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Thursday, August 17, and shared the reference that he used from the cult classic film in his newest release. He shared one still of Dharmendra from RRKPK holding a red scarf and another still of Rani from KKHH clasping onto the red chunni, and wrote, “Some things never change…..” Have a look:

Advertisement

More about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film has been loved by the audiences and critics alike. It is gradually heading towards the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office and will end up making a worldwide gross of Rs 300 crore. It has already been declared a blockbuster overseas due to its extraordinary collections. The songs from the music album like Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka are also topping the charts. The film is holding well despite competition from two big releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Jaya Bachchan makes quirky faces, Ranveer-Alia forget lines in new BTS