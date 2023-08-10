Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Did you love Alia Bhatt’s chiffon sarees? Find out how you can get them

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has found love from the audience for different reasons like its family drama, emotions, humor, romance and more. But one thing that caught everybody’s attention is lead actress Alia Bhatt’s look in the film. The Manish Malhotra designed chiffon sarees that she wore in the Karan Johar directorial as well as for the promotional rounds with Ranveer Singh, have become talk of the town. Netizens have been designing copies of her sarees at home and then sharing them on social media. Now, Alia has revealed how people can get their hands on one or more of her sarees through a charity initiative.

Alia Bhatt shares her saree wardrobe from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Thursday August 10, and announced a new edition of her closet sharing initiative called Sarees for Ranis. She is collaborating with designer Manish Malhotra to share her sarees from the film and promotions with the public. This is for a charitable cause and will benefit a non-profit organization. Talking about this, the actress said, “Manish and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you. All of Rani's sarees tell their own unique kahaani, and I can't wait for others to wear and love them as much as I did.” Have a look at Alia’s post to know more details about the generous cause and how you can get her pretty sarees.

Manish Malhotra on Alia Bhatt’s sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Manish shared about the initiative on his Instagram and also talked about his love for chiffon sarees. Recalling when director Karan Johar discussed with him Alia’s look from the movie, Manish said, “When @karanjohar first told me he envisioned Rani in only sarees, I was ecstatic. Karan was very sure he wanted Rani to be the quintessential heroine bringing back the magical era of romance to the generation of today. A vision that both of us have seamlessly signatured for our films together. My love for chiffon sarees is undeniable, blended with a magnificent color palette, bringing the character to life; @aliaabhatt, who plays Rani, brilliantly encapsulates the woman of today, effortless and charismatic.”

Alia has previously joined hands with her fellow actors Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and more for this noble cause. However, this is her first collaboration with a designer.

ALSO READ: Does Alia Bhatt have plans of moving to US like Priyanka Chopra post Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone?