Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Esha Deol reviews dad Dharmendra’s performance, says ‘It was very difficult…’

Veteran actor Dharmendra garnered a lot of love and adulation for his performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In fact, one of the most-talked-about scenes from the film was the kissing scene between him and fellow veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Now, the actor’s daughter Esha Deol shared her emotional experience of watching the film as a daughter and as an audience.

Esha Deol on father Dharmendra’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a recent conversation with ETimes, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha Deol reviewed her father’s performance in Karan Johar’s recent release. When asked if she has watched the film and how she found it, Esha said, “Yes, I did watch it and it was a very emotional film. It was very difficult for me as a daughter to sit through certain scenes that my dad was performing. But, I mean, I love him too much and as an audience also, I admire him. So, I had to just sit and tell myself not to be the daughter while watching it. Watch it as an audience."

Acknowledging the difference between actors of ‘that’ time and actors of today

During the interview, Esha Deol was asked about how she feels seeing her father working till date and still giving his best, and does she think the young actors of today are doing good. To this, she replied that the “charm” was different back then and “they” were the real stars. Also, in those times, the actors and actresses were not easily approachable and people used to wait for so many hours to just have a glimpse of them. And because of this, according to Esha, “That weight is still there in them.”

Moreover, Esha appreciated Ranveer Singh for doing something “different” and something “commendable” with every film. She said, “I’m always rooting for him because I have known him before he became an actor also and he’s an example.”

Will Esha Deol be seen in a full-fledged dance film set-up

Towards the end of the interview, Esha Deol was asked if her fans could see her in a full-fledged dance film, and to this she replied that she has no clue as of now but she would love to be a part of something like this. The 41-year-old actress specifically mentioned that she would love to do something on the lines of Indian Classical dance as she is an Odissi dancer.

