Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani FIRST LOOK: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt will leave your hearts fluttering

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Directed by Karan Johar, it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The excitement around the film has been sky-high ever since it was announced. Today, as Karan is celebrating his birthday and 25 years as a filmmaker, he released the first look of his film. Karan is returning to director's chair after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first look is out

Karan took to Instagram and shared two posters from the film. The posters introduced Ranveer as Rocky. In the first poster, Ranveer looks like an absolute stunner. He is seen flaunting his chiselled body and flashing his million-dollar smile. The second poster shows Ranveer in a cool avatar. He is seen sporting a biker jacket featuring pointy studs. Both posters dish out major fun vibes. Ranveer as Rocky looks all things suave and handsome. Along with the posters, birthday boy KJo wrote, "An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023." Have a look:

Karan also introduced Alia as Rani and shared two posters from the film. The actress looks nothing less than a dream in the posters. In both posters, Alia is seen sporting gorgeous sarees and she has completed her look with a nose pin. Along with the magical posters, KJo wrote, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Karan also unveiled Alia and Ranveer's combined posters. The duo looks all things stunning together. Their electrifying chemistry has left their fans in awe. The colourful posters have now doubled the excitement. Along with the posters, the director wrote, "It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you’re about to meet their parivaar too! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday ahead of the first look release, Karan shared a video with fans that featured the BTS of his films over the years including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It also featured the BTS moments from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Along with the video, he penned a heartfelt note.

His post read, "Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow!"

The film will be released in theatres on July 28.

