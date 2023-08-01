Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Here’s how Karan Johar convinced Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi for kissing scene

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been taking the box office by storm. Karan Johar has directed a film after seven years and safe to say, he has surely returned with a bang. The film has been stamped as a true-blue Bollywood movie with all the melodrama, romance, comedy, and emotions. One of the high points of the movie is the unrequited love story between Dharmendra and Shabani Azmi’s characters. They have amazing chemistry and the actors also lock lips in the film which has certainly taken many viewers by surprise. Now, director Karan Johar has opened up about how he convinced them to shoot for the kiss. Read on to know.

Karan Johar opens up about Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar was asked if it was hard for him to convince the veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi to shoot for the kiss sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan revealed that both the senior actors were absolutely fine with the kissing scene and he did not have to convince them at all. He also talked about how their romance gave way to the love story of Ranveer and Alia’s characters in the film. Karan said, “Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a pack. One of my all-time favorites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and it had to be their song because that's what she says in the dialogue about Mall Road walks, their re-run, their favorite song. And that became the thematic kind of connection of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) as well.”

In the film, Rocky and Rani team up to fulfill their grandparents’ love story. They help them meet and bond in secret. However, in this process, they fall in love with each other. Chemistry of both the pairs has been lauded by the audiences and the use of vintage songs in their scenes just makes them more appealing.

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in the cinemas. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It has crossed over Rs 50 crore in India and is on its way to become a box office success.

