Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say about cuts suggested by CBFC

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all ready to hit the theatres on July 28th. With only a few days left for the theatrical release, the film's lead pair, Alia and Ranveer are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. They are traveling to different cities to make sure audiences shower love on Rocky and Rani. The Karan Johar directorial recently got certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the board suggested certain cuts.

Alia Bhatt's reaction to CBFC cuts

A few days back, it was reported that CBFC suggested some changes to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, following which they passed the certification. Now, reacting to these changes, Alia shared, "There have been some minor cuts that have been asked by the board and we respect that completely and that has been coordinated but whatever cut (of 'Khela hobe') you're talking about is not the case." This is in reference to the suggested changes by CBFC. The board ordered to deletion of a dialogue about West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

However, Alia thinks the changes made by the board won't impact the storyline of the film. "I think we should let everybody watch the film and not talk about what's been cut. The final cut (of the film) is seamlessly flowing regardless of these minor cuts," added the actress.

CBFC suggested changes for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Wednesday, CBFC certified the Karan Johar directorial and handed over the certificate to the makers. A few notable changes that were made in the film include the replacement of the abusive word, ‘b******d’ by ‘behan di’. It also changed the name of the popular rum brand Old Monk to 'Bold Monk.' The board asked the makers to remove the usage of 'Lok Sabha'. The trailer of the movie showed a portrait of the Noble Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Rani's house. In this scene, a certain word has been replaced by ‘Koi filter’. Other than this, the word 'bra' was replaced by 'item' in a scene from a lingerie shop.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shares her quirky take after watching Margot Robbie's Barbie