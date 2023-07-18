Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt reacted after Ranveer said his character is not 'brightest'

Karan Johar's much-awaited romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is preparing for its highly anticipated theatrical release. This project marks Johar's comeback as a director after a hiatus of over 7 years, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. The promotional activities for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani have recently commenced, with the team planning to visit several major cities in India to engage with the audience and build anticipation. They were currently in Vadodara for their promotions.

On essaying Rocky, Ranveer divulged on his simplicity and having a big heart, with Alia finding the character extremely relatable. Read on to find out more.

Ranveer Singh on his ‘Not so bright but lovable character’

During the promotional event for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh opened up about his character, Rocky Randhawa. He described Rocky as ‘not the brightest egg in the basket,’ highlighting his simplicity and an apparent lack of intelligence. Alia playfully interrupted, saying, ‘Bilkul meri tarah’ (just like me), which sparked off peals of laughter amongst the audience. Ranveer further shared that although Rocky may not be the sharpest, he sure has a big and pure heart. He emphasized Rocky's affection for his family and his ability to love fiercely. Ranveer expressed his own love for the character, stating that he feels a deep connection to Rocky.

Looking beyond the trailer of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

While discussing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh also mentioned that the trailer only scratches the surface of what the film has to offer. He acknowledged that the trailer focuses on superficial aspects, but assured the audience that there is much more to be seen and experienced in the film. With this statement, Ranveer built anticipation for the depth and substance that the film will deliver.

Karan Johar's directorial comeback

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a highly anticipated film directed by Karan Johar. The project marks Johar's return to the director's chair after a gap of seven years since his last directorial venture, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Johar's comeback has generated excitement among fans, who eagerly await his unique storytelling and cinematic vision in this romantic drama.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts a stellar cast including veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is set to release on 28th July.

