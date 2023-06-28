Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Deepika Padukone reacted to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's song Tum Kya Mile

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. With this film, Karan Johar is returning to the director's chair after seven long years. Recently, Karan and the team shared the teaser of the film and got everyone excited. Today, they launched the most awaited song, Tum Kya Mile. A while ago, Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone was seen reacting to it.

Ranveer and Alia have reunited after Gully Boy. This time, they will be seen romancing each other in KJo's dreamy style. The song is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Ranveer and Alia's chemistry looks unmatched and they look like the new-age Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shot across the picturesque locations of Kashmir, the song is everything that we needed right now. A while ago, Deepika took to her Instagram story and shared Ranveer's song post. It seems like she is mighty impressed by the song and it has struck the right chord. She used a GIF that read 'Out now' and tagged her husband, Alia and Ranveer. Have a look:

Even fans have been going gaga over Ranveer and Alia's magical chemistry. A fan commented, "@ranveersingh + @arijitsingh in a romantic song together." Another fan wrote, "I have no words l swear my heart skipped a beat." Others were seen red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Karan shared a special post ahead of the song launch and revealed that this was Alia's first shoot after she delivered her daughter Raha. In his long post, KJo also shared that Ranveer was nervous to shoot his first lip-sync mountain love song. He even mentioned that he wanted to pay homage to his guru Yash Chopra through this song.

Deepika is currently shooting for her next film, Project K in Hyderabad. It also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

