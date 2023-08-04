Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How did Hema Malini react to Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's kiss scene?

Hema Malini, the Dream Girl of Bollywood, recently attended a book launch event of her brother's autobiography titled as Galloping Decades in New Delhi. There she shared her reaction to husband Dharmendra’s kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Hema Malini’s reaction to Dharmendra-Shabana kissing scene in RRKPK

In the book launch event, Dream Girl shared her reaction to one of the most-talked-about scenes from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The scene is that of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi kissing each other as they play the role of long-lost lovers, who are united after several years. The Baghban actress shared with Zoom that she has not seen the scene yet. About megastar Dharmendra’s acting in the film, Malini said, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

The Shimla Mirchi actress also added that husband Dharmendra’s love for movies permeates their existence even at home. This is because according to the actress, the He-Man would watch his old videos and ask, “Main kaisa lag raha hoon? [How am I looking?]”

Dharmendra’s funny reaction to the kissing scene

Moreover, on the same day, the Sholay actor also shared his thoughts about the kissing scene in a press conference held in Mumbai. In the press conference, when Ranveer Singh, who has played the role of Rocky Randhawa in the film, asked him cheekily about "woh wala scene", the actor responded by saying that when he had heard about the scene, he said, “Yeh toh mere daayein haath ka khel hai. [This is my right hand’s job].”

On the other hand, couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini were recently in the headlines when Malini and her two daughters didn’t attend the wedding of Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol.

Alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others.

