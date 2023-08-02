Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Karan Johar's mom Hiroo Johar reacted to Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film

Karan Johar is currently enjoying the successful release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is a celebration in itself because it commemorates 25 years of Johar being a film director in the industry. In a recent interview, he revealed how his mother is his biggest critic and how she reacted and gave her advice after watching the film.

Karan Johar shared how his mother Hiroo Johar reacted to RRKPK

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Johar shared that his mother saw the film after its completion and her reaction was very emotional. According to him, she laughed and cried at the same time. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared, “She (Karan’s mother) told me, ‘This is the kind of film you should always make.’ And I had to tell her that one has to make all kinds of movies. She responded that she didn’t want me to make sad movies. She told me, ‘Don’t try and do something that you don’t know, just make movies like this. This makes my heart happy and it will make everybody’s heart happy.” Meanwhile, there’s no doubt that Johar’s current release is receiving a lot of praise and love from the audience.

What was Hiroo Johar’s reaction to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna?

Further in the interview, Karan Johar recalled his mother’s reaction to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, the director’s 2006 release. He shared that after watching the film, his mother kept quiet till she exited the theatre, and after a week she told him, “Can you explain why you have to be so extreme with your subjects?”

Father of two twins, Yash and Roohi, Johar confessed in the interview that his mother is very honest with him.

Currently, Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is hitting big numbers at the box office. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

