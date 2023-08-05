Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Ranveer Singh, Anjali Anand reacted to Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi’s kiss

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been receiving immense praise and applause since its release. Moviegoers are rushing to the cinema halls to see the magic of Karan Johar's directing. The captivating love story of Rocky and Rani created a new era for lovers of today's generation. Apart from the unique love story, what caught fans' attention was the kissing scene of the veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi which has been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks. Their on-screen kiss ad the love story left the audience cheering for them. Now, in a recent interview, Anjali Anand who played the role of Ranveer's sister, Gayatri Randhawa in the film, opened up about the kissing scene and shared the reactions of her and Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh, Anjali Anand reacted to Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi’s kiss

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali Anand spoke about one of the most talked about scenes of Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani, the kissing scene of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

The actress said, "Me and Ranveer were like… it is happening, it is happening. We were so excited but there was no big deal about it. I think more than that, when he (Dharmendra) gets up and starts walking… nobody has realised that he is a paralysed man who is in a wheelchair and he is walking. No one has realised that twice in the film, when he sings, he is walking. That’s the magic of Karan Johar cinema.”

Describing the shooting moment, Anjali said that she could not believe she witnessed the scene and was present in an "esteemed company." Speaking about Karan’s directing, Anjali said, “The way it was shown, it was just so beautiful. There was nothing weird about it.”

In an interview with PTI, Shabana Azmi also opened up about the kissing scene. She said, "You’re not prepared for it in any way at all… But I am like ‘why is this so surprising’… An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person? It’s not like strong women don’t have any romantic bones in their body.”

Meanwhile,Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film marks one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

