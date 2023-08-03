Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Shah Rukh Khan gave Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan a lesson on lip-syncing songs

The Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has won the hearts of audiences across the world. The high points of the film are the family drama, the emotions, the humor, and the romance between lead couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Their beautiful love song Tum Kya Mile has been shot in true Bollywood style and had to face comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic romantic tracks. Earlier, the choreographer of the song, Vaibhavi Merchant, had revealed that Alia prepped for the song with Shah Rukh. Now, Alia has also opened up about the experience of learning from the king of romance who also taught his daughter Suhana Khan how to lip-sync to songs.

Alia Bhatt on how Shah Rukh Khan taught her and Suhana Khan lip syncing

Alia Bhatt was present at the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai on August 3. Alia explained how she prepared for the song Tum Kya Mile, which was her first lip-sync song after Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year. She revealed that Shah Rukh helped her and taught both her and his daughter Suhana Khan how to lip-sync songs. Alia said, "I was very nervous. It was my first lip-sync song after Ishq Wala Love. Karan asked me to call Shah Rukh to learn lip-syncing. Shah Rukh told me, 'Tu ghar aa ja. Suhana wants to learn too. I'll teach both.'”

Alia Bhatt on Shah Rukh Khan’s helpful nature

Shah Rukh and Alia have expressed their admiration for each other many times in the past. They have also worked together in Dear Zindagi. At the event, the Raazi actress talked about how SRK was magnanimous enough to offer his help whenever someone needed it. She complimented his kind nature and mentioned that it was an unforgettable experience to learn from him.

Alia said, “I was there for 2-3 hours. Suhana and I were singing together. He broke it down and made it simple for me. He also asked to download an app and rehearse using that. How generous. How large hearted. Always willing to help. That experience will be irreplaceable.”

Interestingly, Bhatt had shot for the song Tum Kya Mile just four months after she became a mother. The track was shot in the Kashmir snow and Alia looked beautiful in chiffon sarees while Ranveer was dashing in his winter coats. It was the first track that was released from the music album.

