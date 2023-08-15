Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Jaya Bachchan makes quirky faces, Ranveer-Alia forget lines in new BTS

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving immense love across the globe. People are still rewatching the film in theaters even as it entered its third week and is now facing competition from two huge movies. This Karan Johar directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have brought the audience back to the cinemas with its high on emotions story and beautiful romance. Now, a new behind-the-scenes video from the film set has been released. Jaya Bachchan who caught the attention of the viewers for her character in the family drama was seen coming out of her serious element.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS shows Jaya Bachchan's quirky side, Ranveer-Alia's bond

The team of the film took to their social media on Monday and shared a funny video of the behind-the-scenes of the shoot. It was a blooper reel where the cast and crew were seen making comical errors while filming their scenes. There were continuous shots of the lead actors forgetting their lines, blabbering between dialogues and continuously apologizing. Jaya ji was seen going speechless and saying, “Why do I get stuck here?” While shooting for Dhindhora Baaje Re, Jaya ji broke her character and started making funny faces.

Director Karan Johar sang a new rendition of Disco Deewane from Student of the Year. Ranveer and Alia were casually dancing between their shots. The actress was also seen bursting into laughter while shooting for her famous Durga Pooja argument. The friendship shared between the lead couple was clearly visible as they had a lot of fun while making the movie. Have a look:

Fan reactions to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani blooper reel

Fans couldn’t stop laughing in the comments section under the video. They were also surprised to see Jaya ji’s quirky side. One fan said, “Omg Jaya Aunty can be funny and so scary at the same time, while another person said, “Jaya ji was the best part of the film for me! Thanks a lot for utilizing the legendary actress and performer in the film. The new generation shall know the power of Jaya Bachchan!” Other people praised the film and the camaraderie between Ranveer and Alia. A comment read, “Even the bts is sooo amazing.”

