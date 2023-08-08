Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar has THIS to say about using 'keh diya na bas' K3G references

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhattand directed by Karan Johar, was released in theaters on July 28, 2023. The film celebrates Karan's 25 years in the industry and is receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience. Since its release, viewers can't help but draw comparisons and find similarities between this film and the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While the film includes moments that remind us of K3G and even repeats some famous dialogues, Karan believes that sometimes it is okay to repeat what he has already done and it also works well every time.

Karan Johar reveals he is not guilty about repeating the scenes as it works every time

Ever since the release of the What Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Prem Kahaani, viewers have observed the similarities between how Rocky gazes at Rani and how Rahul looks at Anjali in K3G. During an interaction with BBC Asian Network, Karan spoke about this and shared, “I just knew I wanted them to have that moment when she was dancing and he was looking at her. While shooting I realized oh my God, this looks like Shah Rukh Khan looking at Kajo and I’m repeating myself but I wanted this moment in the song. Some clichés are meant to be repeated. I definitely can’t call it original but it works every time”. KJo also accepted that the hand-holding moment in the funeral scene was entirely copied from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan Johar reveals Jaya Bachan’s dialogue “Keh diya na, bas keh diya” wasn’t planned earlier

While talking about the most applauded moment in the film, Karan Johar said that Jaya Bachchan’s “Keh diya na, bas keh diya” received immense applaud as it was originally said by Amitabh Bachchan to Jaya Bachchan in K3G. But, he revealed that the dialogue wasn't planned initially. The dialogue was decided on the spot when Jaya ji said, “Bas keh diya,” and that was the moment when it struck Karan that he could change it to something else.

Globally, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed the 200 cr mark and Karan Johar has also expressed his gratitude towards the entire team involved in the making of the film.

