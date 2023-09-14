Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Jaya Bachchan was crew's ‘favorite person’

Ask the paps and they’ll tell you that actress Jaya Bachchan is a tough nut to crack. While one might think that the veteran actress always has a straight face, busy in her own world, disinteresting in conversing with anyone, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that she’s nothing like that. Karan recently worked with the actress in his blockbuster hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar says Jaya Bachchan was the crew's favorite person

In an interview with Midday, the National Award-winning filmmaker spoke about his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, Jaya Bachchan is seen portraying the role of a fierce and strict dadi Dhanalakshmi Randhawa who can’t hear no for an answer. During his conversation, KJo spilled the beans about her original personality.

He said that Jaya Ji is nothing like what people think of her. In fact, she was the crew’s favorite person on the sets. The director-producer said in the promo of the interview, “My crew, if you ask them, who's the favourite person on set, they'd say Jaya Bachchan. She's not this persona at all. She's not Dhanlakshmi.”

Earlier, in a video shared by Dharma Productions on YouTube, Ranveer Singh praised Bachchan's personality on the sets of the movie. He said, “Jaya ji has that authority. When she walks onto a set, everybody is on alert, on attention!”

Anjali Anand said Jaya Bachchan was like a 'child' on set

Actor Anjali Anand, who played the role of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa’s granddaughter in the movie RRKPK said that the opinion that people have of Jaya Bachchan is completely wrong. She added, “Because she is the sweetest and cutest person I have met. She is like a child. She would come in the morning and would be so enthusiastic. With people around, she is so loving and caring. When anyone says they are hungry on sets, she would literally open all her tiffin boxes and ensure everyone is well-fed. She is very caring.”

In the romantic comedy family drama, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh played the lead roles. However, many other actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog were also part of the movie.

ALSO READ: ‘I can understand why I get the...': Karan Johar says it’s ‘cool’ to hate him as he can be annoying