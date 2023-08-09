Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan trained Alia Bhatt to lip-sync for 6 hours

Karan Johar, the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, revealed why he did not approach his bestie Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in the film. Moreover, the filmmaker also revealed how SRK was still a significant part of RRKPK. He mentioned how Shah Rukh wasn’t a part of the movie but he still made a contribution to it.

Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t there in RRKPK but he still was

After leaving the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were a bit disheartened because they didn’t see Badshah’s special appearance. However, Karan Johar revealed in a recent interview that even though SRK didn’t show up in the film, he was still a significant part of it because he tutored Alia Bhatt in lip syncing for Tum Kya Mile song.

In fact, in an interview with film critic Sucharita Tyagi, when Johar was asked why he didn't ask SRK to do a cameo in RRKPK, he said, “Shah Rukh never says no to me. He never says no to me. I think you have to keep that card very close, because you know I will use it. I have that kind of access to Mr Khan. I don’t want to keep using it for no reason.”

Karan Johar shares details from lip-syncing session of Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had shared how Shah Rukh Khan tutored her and even his own daughter Suhana Khan in lip syncing for songs when she was preparing for Tum Kya Mile song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, the director himself has shared some beautiful moments.

Karan Johar shared that Shah Rukh Khan spent six hours on Alia Bhatt to make sure that she was tutored properly before the shooting of Tum Kya Mile song. Moreover, he also said, “When you do a slow-motion song or a high-speed song at the music, it’s doubled. To catch the lip sync, you really have to, like there’s a technique to it. And of course, Shah Rukh being the most intelligent man I know, mastered the technique a while ago. So when Alia was grappling with that high speed, you know it’s like hearing a voice note at 2X speed. That’s how that song is.”

It was interesting to know that while the Badshah of Bollywood was teaching Gangubai Kathiawadi how to lip-sync, he was also teaching his daughter Suhana. “Both the students sat and ‘Professor Khan’ conducted the lip sync in high-speed Opera and both were like, wow, this is gold,” Karan Johar shared in the interview.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released to celebrate 25 years of Johar being a filmmaker. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also starred veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.