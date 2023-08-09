Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Lilly Singh calls film 'entertaining as hell'; Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh react

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been winning hearts all across the world. This Karan Johar directorial has been performing extremely well not just in India but overseas as well. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have received immense love and appreciation for their performances from the critics as well as the viewers. Now, popular actress and Youtuber Lilly Singh has watched the film and shared her review.

Lilly Singh on Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Lilly Singh took to Instagram on August 8 and penned a long note filled with compliments for the film. She revealed that she had watched a Bollywood movie in a theater after 15 years. She disclosed her love for Hindi films due to “the drama, music, dancing, theatrics and feeling of nostalgia.” However, Lilly also shared that her relationship with them had turned “bittersweet” because “how extremely sexist and patriarchal a lot of it can be.”

But after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she found it extremely progressive as it had addressed essential issues without losing its humor. Lilly said, “I couldn’t help feel some major resolve. It beautifully addresses so many important issues including sexism, body positivity, gender norms and homophobia in a way I’ve never seen before, while being entertaining as hell.”

Lilly clarified that she wasn’t being paid to talk about the film and also went on to appreciate the qualities of the lead characters. “I definitely want to see more female characters like Rani who stand up for themselves and take no disrespect. And I think it’s so important to see male characters like Rocky who are willing to break gender norms and demonstrate a willingness to change their minds/attitudes,” she said. She finished off by expressing her gratitude to Alia, Ranveer and Karan for making the film. Have a look:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt react to Lilly Singh’s post for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The stars of the film, Ranveer and Alia, took to the comments under Lilly’s post and acknowledged her love. Alia wrote, “Lilly Lilly thank you so much!!!! You and your love really hit the spot pink.. you go rani,” while Ranveer said, “Thank you lily! with all our heart.. this is so lovely !” Karan also commented, “This means so so so me and all of us!!!!! Thank you for your generosity….. truly humbled.” Alia and Karan also re-shared Lilly's post on their Instagram Stories.

The film is currently running in theaters.

