Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Meet Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh’s families in NEW posters of the film

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year. The film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Today, Karan Johar is celebrating his birthday, and also 25 years as a filmmaker. On this occasion, he released the first look posters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, introducing Alia and Ranveer's characters. Now, KJo has shared fresh posters of the film, giving fans a glimpse of their families- the Randhawas and the Chatterjees. The new posters also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani NEW posters

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account just moments ago to share the new posters, featuring Rocky and Rani's families. He wrote, "Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees - the two families of this 'kahaani'! The power of family will decide the fate of love. Come, be a part of it all & more with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023." Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh shared the posters and wrote, "Introducing the gems of this ‘prem kahaani’ - the Randhawas & the Chatterjees!" The poster introducing Randhawas shows Ranveer Singh aka Rocky in the centre, with his family, featuring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Dinesh Anand and Kshitee Jog in the background.

Meanwhile, another poster shows Alia Bhatt aka Rani's family, the Chatterjees. The poster features Alia, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das. Check out the posters below!

A few hours ago, Karan Johar also shared solo, as well as combined posters of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's characters. Alia and Ranveer's look stunning together, and their electrifying chemistry is unmissable! Sharing the posters, Karan Johar wrote, "It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you’re about to meet their parivaar too! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."In case you missed it, check out the posters below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani FIRST LOOK: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt will leave your hearts fluttering