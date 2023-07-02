Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Netizens approve of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new stills; Call them 'hot'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair with his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The much-awaited film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The excitement around Karan's films is always sky-high and it's no different this time too. Earlier today, Karan announced that the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be launched on July 4. Ahead of the grand release, he shared some unseen pictures of Alia and Ranveer from their look test.

Netizens gush over Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's crackling chemistry new pictures

A while ago, KJo took to Instagram and shared the 'Rocky Rani slide show'. In the pictures, Alia looks absolutely stunning in an orange saree while Ranveer has donned an animal print shirt with black pants. One of the pictures features Ranveer in a white shirt. The actor looks dapper as he paired his white shirt with a diamond neckpiece and a matching stud earring. Alia and Ranveer's chemistry is all things magical.

Along with pictures, Karan shared details about what to expect from the trailer. He wrote, "The Rocky Rani slide show !!! The TRAILER is out on the 4th of JULY!the Randhawa’s and Chatterjee’s are all set to show you the pyar, the takraar and a great suggestion for a happy marriage … #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani releasing 28th July." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, fans and his colleagues were seen reacting to it. Nimrat Kaur dropped fire emojis. A user wrote, "Chemistry is overloaded." Another user wrote, "Ufffffff! So Gorgeous." One of the comments also read, "They actually look howt." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, the team recently launched the first song titled Tum Kya Mile and it has been ruling chartbusters already. Even social media is filled with fan-made videos. Alia and Ranveer's Yash Chopra-style romance left everyone mighty impressed.

The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: What went behind making Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's love ballad Tum Kya Mile?