Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Not just Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara but THIS actor has cameo too

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on July 28. The much-awaited trailer of the Karan Johar directorial was launched on Tuesday and since then it has been trending on social media. Interestingly, after the trailer was released, we spotted Ananya Panday in it. She is seen dancing with Ranveer in a peppy number. Back in 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in special appearances in the film. Now, the latest report suggests that even Varun Dhawan is a part of it.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all things starry

On Tuesday, the screenshots of Ananya and Ranveer from the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani trailer went viral on social media in no time. Fans were elated to see them together. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed about Ananya, Janhvi and Sara's presence in the film. The source revealed that the girls will be a part of a quirky dance number. Now, the latest report suggests that even Varun Dhawan has a cameo in the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Varun will be seen with Ananya, Janhvi and Sara in the same song, which is the introduction song of Ranveer's character in the film. A source told the portal, "Varun Dhawan has a small cameo in a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Varun had come to the sets to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming that song, he asked him to do the step. Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, are featured in the same song, which is the introduction track of Ranveer Singh’s character."

Meanwhile, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will mark Karan's comeback as a director after seven years.

