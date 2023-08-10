Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Not Tota Roy Chowdhury but THIS actor was approached for the role; Read on

There’s no doubt that the character of Tota Roy Chowdhury from the film Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is receiving a lot of love from fans. The character of Chandan Chatterjee, as played by Chowdhury, is receiving appreciation because of his commendable acting and dance skills. Interestingly, it was revealed that Chowdhury was not the first choice for the role of Chandan Chatterjee.

Saswata Chatterjee was approached for the role of Chandan Chatterjee

Earlier, Saswata Chatterjee was approached to play the role of Chandan Chatterjee in Karan Johar’s film but rejected the offer as he was uncomfortable to show his Kathak dance skills.

So, in a recent event, Saswata Chatterjee was asked whether he regretted not being a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, especially after it had come out to be a blockbuster. To this, the versatile actor replied, “Yes, of course. It’s my bad luck that I had to say ‘no’ to a Karan Johar film. This will always be the biggest regret of my life. But at the same time, you have to think about what you want. I think, letting the makers know about what I can’t do is much more important than readily saying ‘yes’ to a project and then failing.”

Praise for Tota Roy Chowdhury

While Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is being praised for its story, lead actors, and even songs, Tota Roy Chowdhury has managed to win the hearts of the audience by playing the role of Alia Bhatt’s father in the film and a Kathak dancer Chandan Chatterjee. In fact, one of the most-talked-about scenes from the film is when Ranveer Singh and Chowdhury perform a Dola Re Dola sequence.

At the event, Saswata also expressed his happiness for Chowdhury’s success and said that he’s proud of him.

Tota Roy Chowdhury expressed gratitude for receiving all the love

Earlier, Tota Roy Chowdhury expressed his gratitude for receiving all the love from the audience. He also shared that he is extremely overwhelmed by the response that he has received. The actor confessed that after playing the role of Chandan Chatterjee, people are coming to see him and are getting in touch with him, and this has made Chowdhury very overwhelmed as he has never seen this kind of adulation before.

Talking about Saswata Chatterjee, he was earlier seen in The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in a Bengali web-series titled as Abar Proloy and will play the role of a fierce cop Animesh Dutta.