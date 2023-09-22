Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Here’s where you can watch Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer

Karan Johar made a triumphant return to the director's chair after a seven-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This romantic-comedy family drama captured the hearts of audiences both in India and abroad, as evidenced by its impressive box office performance. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, and their on-screen chemistry resonated strongly with viewers. Many enthusiasts even revisited the theaters multiple times since its release on July 28. Now, nearly two months later, the movie is available for free streaming on an OTT platform. Continue reading to discover where you can enjoy this film.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani available on OTT

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is now accessible for free streaming on a digital platform. This announcement was made by the streaming service, and the director through their social media channels on September 22. While the movie was available for rent for a few days, it can now be viewed for free on Amazon Prime Video. The platform's Instagram handle unveiled the news with the message, “love is here to take over in its most dramatic form! #RRKPKonPrime, watch now,” while Karan himself wrote, “Rocky and Rani are here to see you with their prem kahaani! #RRKPKonPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin!” Have a look:

More about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film also boasted a stellar cast including veteran stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, as well as Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and others. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tells the story of Rocky and Rani, two completely opposite individuals who fall in love and must overcome numerous challenges to gain their families' approval. The writing is credited to Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, featuring music composed by Pritam. The film's songs, including Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka?, Kudmayi, and others, received a lot of appreciation, along with the vintage medley.

