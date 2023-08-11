Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rannvijay Singha showers love on brother Harman over young Dharmendra's role

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has won the hearts of Hindi cinema audiences with its excellent making and stellar performances. Along with the love story of titular characters Rocky and Rani, the Karan Johar directorial also features the unconventional romance of Kanwal Lund and Jamini Chatterjee, played by legendary actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

For the unversed, Harman Singha, who is the younger brother of the popular actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, played the younger version of Dharmendra's character Kanwal Lund in the movie. Veebha Anand played the young Jamini, while Kashish Rizwan appeared as the young Dhanalakshmi, the wife of Kanwal, played by senior actress Jaya Bachchan.

Rannvijay Singha showers love on Harman over young Dharmendra's role

Recently, Rannvijay Singha watched his little brother Harman for the first time on the big screen as he played the role of young Dharmendra aka Kanwal Lund in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The proud brother later took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely video of the memorable experience with his little brother, along with a lovely note.

"What a journey it’s been for you @harmansingha.,, I’m so so proud of you. From the Merchant Navy to the production floor as an intern to the youngest ACD in the country in Master Chef, being behind the camera for numerous shows and an Ad to Nagesh sir in Lakshmi, writing a show and starring in it in AISHA, Hosting shows and finding ur love for acting and killing it in Potluck. You have had a long journey..." wrote the doting elder brother.