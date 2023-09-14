Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's DELETED emotional scene leaves fans impressed

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in July earlier this year. The film marked filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after nearly seven years. The film received rave reviews from the critics, managed to win over the audience’s hearts, and collected great collections at the box office. The amazing chemistry between Rocky and Rani, played by Ranveer and Alia, respectively, touched the audience’s hearts. Moreover, fans hailed the grandeur of a typical Karan Johar film after such a long time. While the entire film was appreciated, Karan Johar recently dropped a deleted scene from the film, leaving the audience wanting more of it.

Karan Johar shares a DELETED scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On September 14, ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip of nearly 3 minutes. This video clip is actually a deleted scene from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The clip is titled, 'Love Hai Toh Sab Hai'. In the deleted scene, Rocky visits Rani to convince her, and he promises to work on himself. While Rani seems quite discouraged about their relationship, Rocky’s sentimental discourse rather melts Raani’s heart.

Take a look at the deleted scene:

Social media users' reaction

Soon after the video was posted by KJo, several social media users suggested that the scene should have made it to the theatrical cut. A fan commented, "All I'm saying is... if adding in all the deleted scenes makes the movie 5hrs... I'd watch it. Everyday." Another fan wrote, "I feel deprived! Why was this scene not in the film". A third user wrote, "Please release the unedited version of this film on OTT"

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

One of the most exciting projects, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, marked the comeback of Karan Johar as a director after an almost 7-year hiatus. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, along with an ensemble cast consisting of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Anand, and Jaya Bachchan. While the film was a massive success at the box office, fans were quite happy to see several veterans sharing screen space together. Interestingly, the film, which started off slow at the box office, eventually managed to record a good trend in the metros, holding strong competition with tough competition like Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in the third week.