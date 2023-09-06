Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's sizzling chemistry in new scenes; fans demand more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, has achieved remarkable success in India and emerged as a blockbuster in overseas markets. It proudly holds the title of the highest-grossing Bollywood romantic comedy worldwide. The lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has garnered immense appreciation for their on-screen chemistry, while the poignant unrequited love story of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's characters has touched the hearts of audiences.

A standout feature of the film has been its use of vintage songs, which have added an extra layer of nostalgia and enjoyment for viewers. Now, to the delight of fans, the full vintage medley from the movie has been released, complete with previously unseen sequences. This release has left fans ecstatic and eager for more delightful surprises from this beloved film.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun in vintage medley from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Wednesday, September 6, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled the vintage medley, a treasure trove of timeless classics like O Sathi Chal, Yeh Sham Mastani, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai, Ek Pyar ka Nagma Hai, along with previously unreleased scenes picturised on Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho and Aao Na Gale Laga Lo Na. This enchanting medley, sung by Jonita Gandhi and Shashwat Singh, pays homage to the golden era of romance and adds a touch of nostalgia.

In these bonus scenes, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry radiates with sizzling intensity. Director Karan Johar, sharing the video on his Instagram, expressed his gratitude to Farah Khan and the entire team. He wrote, “Down the road of nostalgia, prem & emotions with us!!! Thank you @farahkhankunder, you’re absolutely THE BEST!!! Thank you for doing this for us! The Saregama Carvaan Medley video (with a few bonus scenes for you all) is OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani running successfully in cinemas near you.”

Watch the full medley here:

Fan reactions to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s vintage medley in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Fans have been expressing their excitement and appreciation for the vintage medley with bonus scenes from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Many of them believe that these unseen sequences should have been a part of the movie. One fan said, “We need more of these vintage romantic melodies,” while another commented, “This full version should have been in the film! Love the additional songs used!” A user demanded the release of more unseen scenes by saying, “Woaahh! waited soo long to for this music video to be released! Now the result seems to be sweeter on getting to see the extended version! ️ Excellent job all around Please release the entire extended version of the movie on OTT too…”

