Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh reacts to Hrithik Roshan's review; calls him 'da best'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, directed by Karan Johar released on the silver screen just about a month ago on the 28th of July, 2023. The film marks 25 years of Karan Johar's journey in the industry and the appreciation and positive feedback for the movie are ongoing. Within a month, the film gathered a total of 147.75 crore rupees. Recently, Hrithik Roshan watched the film and shared his thoughts about it on his social media account to which Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar have now reacted.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s review on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After learning about Hrithik Roshan’s recent tweet about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to share the screenshot of the tweet and along with it he expressed his gratitude to the actor and called him “The best”. He wrote, “Thank You HR! U da best!” and also added three red heart emojis.

Karan Johar expresses his gratitude to Hrithik Roshan for his positive feedback on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

As soon as Karan Johar saw Hrithik Roshan’s tweet, he also took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude and love to the Krrish actor. He wrote, “Dugu!!!! Thank you and love you,” and added seven orange hearts along with it.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan finally watched the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar recently, and he couldn’t help but take to his X (former Twitter) handle to praise the film and also sent his best wishes to the entire team. He wrote, “Saw Rocky n Rani last night. Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!! Totally loved the movie! The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point ! Will watch this one again. Go watch it in theaters! This one is made for the big screen!” and added a red heart emoji.

Work front

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 as the new lead actor after Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan is all set for his next film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

