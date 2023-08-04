Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh wishes THESE deleted scenes are a part of OTT release

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama has won the hearts of film fanatics across the globe with its heartwarming portrayal of relationships and romance. The, which marked senior director Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years, has now emerged as a major commercial success as well. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt played the lead roles in the movie, which was originally made as director Johar's longest film to date.

Ranveer Singh wants to include deleted scenes in RRKPK OTT version

Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film. The cast and crew members, including director Karan Johar and lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, spoke extensively about their film and answered the media's fun questions. During the press conference, the leading man revealed how disappointed he is with the creative decision to trim the movie a bit, to fit in the ideal theatre duration.

For the unversed, the romantic drama was originally 3 hours and 10 minutes long. But KJO and his team edited out around 22 minutes of it. A scene in which Rocky tells Rani "Love hai to sab hai", end credits song Kudmayi, and a few other hilarious scenes were removed from the film on the editing table, due to excessive duration.

During the press meet Ranveer Singh requested his director to consider including the deleted scenes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT version. "Log demand kar rahe hai ke Rani ka joh theme song tha, and the deleted scenes woh dekhe (People are demanding that they want to see Rani’s theme songs and all deleted scenes)," said the actor. Karan Johar, who smiled hearing his hero's request, replied: "We'll see."

RRKPK cast and crew

The romantic drama features Ranveer Singh in the role of Rocky Randhawa, a dim-witted yet good-hearted Punjabi boy, while Alia Bhatt plays Rani Chatterjee, a fierce and independent journalist. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan played the roles of Rocky's paternal grandparents, while Aamir Bhashi and Kshitee Jog played his parents. Shabana Azmi played Rani's grandmother, while Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly appeared as her parents. Pritam composed music for the film. Manush Nandan and Nitin Baid handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

