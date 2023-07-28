Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rekha, rumored exes Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani spotted at special screening

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally been released in the cinemas today. A special screening of the film was held for the film fraternity last night. The lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were busy promoting the film in Chandigarh but director Karan Johar was present for the screening of his directorial. The screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a starry affair where many celebrities including rumored ex-couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, actress Rekha, Mouni Roy, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and others were in attendance.

Stars Rekha, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Kajol and others watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Friday, a special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Thursday night. The screening was star-studded with several celebrities including Rekha and her secretary Farzana, rumored exes Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonali Bendre, Aadar Jain, Tripti Dimri, director Ashutosh Gowariker and many more in attendance.

After watching the film, many stars also shared their reviews of the film on Instagram. Kajol wrote, “#mustwatch @karanjohar u are BACK!"

Earlier, another grand screening of the film was held in Mumbai for the entire cast and crew and their loved ones. Actress Alia Bhatt had arrived with husband Ranbir Kapoor while Ranveer Singh had his family’s support. Alia’s parents Soni Razdana and Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others had also graced the event.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a trademark Karan Johar film, which is his return to direction after seven years. It is a love story of Rocky and Rani, two complete opposites and from vastly different cultures, who fight against their families for their love. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. There are reportedly multiple cameos in the film including those of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and more. Now that the film is out, watch out for the first reviews of the film.

