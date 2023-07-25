Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Alia Bhatt twins with Ranbir; Vicky-Katrina arrive hand-in-hand

Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is set to hit theaters in a few days. The lead pair is busy promoting their upcoming film. Karan Johar's directorial has already been receiving praise for the captivating trailer along with the four tracks. Ahead of the film's release, a special screening took place in the city and it was a star-studded event. During the screening, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won hearts along with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who arrived hand-in-hand.

Alia Bhatt twins with Ranbir Kapoor at RRKPK screening

For the special of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in style. The couple twinned in a black hoodie on which 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' was written. Alia aka Rani wore a black hoodie and paired it with blue baggy jeans. And, Ranbir also opted for a black hoodie and matching trousers. They posed for the cameras and flashed bright smiles. On the other hand, Ranbir won the hearts of fans for showing his support for his wife Alia's upcoming film.

As soon as videos of Alia and Ranbir arriving at the screening were shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Cutest couples." Another commented, "They are so adorable." "Queen Alia Bhatt and King Ranbir Kapoor," wrote a third fan. "Cuties are twinning," commented a fourth fan. Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Have a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrive hand-in-hand at RRKPK special screening event

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress looked gorgeous in a white mini-dress featuring dramatic shoulders. She completed her look with a pair of black boot heels. Katrina kept her hair open and went for minimal makeup.

On the other hand, Vicky was looking dashing in a denim outfit. He wore a blue denim jacket and paired it with matching jeans.

The couple also posed for the paparazzi and waved at them before entering the hall.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the couple's videos dropped on social media, fans started praising them. One wrote, "Omg kat looking such a Barbie." Another commented, "I love the way he loves his wife!" "THE couple has arrived! Barbie and Ken!" wrote a third fan.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28. The cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say about cuts suggested by CBFC