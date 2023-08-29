Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shabana Azmi shares beautiful PIC with Alia Bhatt; says 'you are on top...'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is one of the graceful and versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry. Recently, she played a lead role in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and won audiences’ hearts. Interestingly, because Shabana played Alia Bhatt’s grandmother in the film, in the recent picture shared by the former, the two can be seen sharing a beautiful bond.

Shabana Azmi shares a photo with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s on-screen grandmother Shabana Azmi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo in which they are seen hugging and smiling. Undoubtedly, the picture exudes a lot of warmth and takes us back to the bond that Rani aka Alia and Jamini Chatterjee aka Shabana Azmi shared on-screen in Karan Johar’s last release. In the caption, the veteran actress wrote, “My lovely lovely @aliabhatt . My cup brimmeth over with pride at how you are on top of your game in every way (red hearts) Nazar na lage ! #soni Razdan #MaheshBhatt #ranbirkapoor.” Have a look:

After the photo was shared, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Such a beautiful picture (red hearts),” and renowned actor Kanwaljit Singh also commented, “Bacchi bohot kamaal hai mashallah!! [The girl is amazing, Mashallah!!]”

In fact, at one of the events hosted by Karan Johar to promote his film, Alia revealed her experience of working with Shabana Azmi. She shared that the veteran actress is like water and takes the shape of her character in no time.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a film released on July 28 and it was special in a lot of ways. Firstly, it celebrated 25 years of Karan Johar as a filmmaker in the film industry and secondly, the film gave the audiences one of the most-talked-about scenes, i.e. of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi kissing each other. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt played lead roles in the film, they were accompanied by veteran stalwarts Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Also, the film starred Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. Interestingly, the film has also emerged as this year’s sixth highest-grossing film.

