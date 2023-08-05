Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shabana Azmi wonders why her kiss with Dharmendra is 'surprising' to audience

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama which hit the theatres in July, this year, has already emerged as a massive success. The movie, which is helmed by senior filmmaker Karan Johar, has been receiving immense love for its brilliant performances. Along with the love story of titular characters Rocky and Rani, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, respectively, the film also narrated the unique romance of an older couple, played by Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Shabana Azmi reacts to her kiss with Dharmendra in the film

As you may know, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a heartwarming scene, which features the emotional reunion of a former couple, played by legendary actor Dharmendra and National award-winning actress, Shabana Azmi. The lovers, who reunite after a very separation, embrace each other and share a passionate kiss. The brilliantly shot romantic scene won the hearts of the audiences and kickstarted a major discussion on social media. Director Karan Johar has been receiving lots of love from cine-goers, for the sensible portrayal of the romance between two seniors.

However, Shabana Azmi is clearly surprised by the response to the romantic scene, especially the kiss. The veteran actress, who spoke to PTI recently, opened up about the audience's reaction to the kiss between her and Dharmendra. "I think the maximum comments that I’m getting are like, ‘Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role and you carry it out with such grace’. Grace is the word that comes up often," she stated.

"You’re not prepared for it in any way at all… But I am like ‘Why is this so surprising’… An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person?," added Azmi. "It’s not like strong women don’t have any romantic bones in their bodies. I think it is the deliciousness of it that has taken people by surprise and they just adore it. It’s the younger generation that’s really doing all the clapping and cheering," she concluded.

About the film

Along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features a stellar star cast including Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, and many others in the supporting roles. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday made cameo appearances in the film, which is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.