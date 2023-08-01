Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb OUT: Varun, Janhvi, Ananya-Sara get groovy with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s latest outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going great guns at the box office. The quintessential Karan Johar magnum-opus is spreading cheers across movie theaters and the audience is going gaga over Ranveer and Alia’s sizzling chemistry in the movie.

Apart from scintillating acting performances of the pair and the ensemble starcast of Karan Johar’s latest venture, another thing which is keeping the audiences thoroughly hooked till the end of the movie is the top notch music of RARKPK. While the melodious romantic track, Tum Kya Mile, and peppy dance number, What Jhumka, are already topping the charts, Rocky aka Ranveer Singh and the makers have now unveiled yet another energetic dance track, titled Heart Throb.

Ranveer Singh shares Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s new song

The Bajirao Mastani star took to Instagram and treated his fans and social media followers with the latest track from his latest outing. While sharing the official video of his song, Heart Throb, an elated Ranveer wrote, “Oh. Ma. Gawd! Such a HEART-THROB ji !!!”

Starring Singh as Rocky, the video shows the superstar stealing the show with his killer dance moves. The actor, who often makes his female fans go weak on their knees with his charismatic looks, can be seen casting a spell on women of all ages in the video with his dapper looks and shenanigans. The peppy Punjabi beats, the catchy lyrics and the hook steps, all these ingredients mixed together make Heart Throb a perfect Bollywood dance number.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this Ranveer Singh-starrer dance track is sung by Dev Negi and is composed by Bollywood’s ace composer, Pritam.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s sepcial appearance!

Starring Ranveer Singh in his full glory, while the song celebrates and lauds his titular character Rocky as a true-blue punjabi heartthrob, however, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan’s special cameo in the song, Heart Throb is undoubtedly the icing on the cake!

While Varun can be seen mouthing the English lines, looking dapper in a black leather jacket, in the beginning of the song, the young divas of B-Town, Janhvi, Sara and Ananya can be seen burning the dance floor as they shake a leg with Ranveer.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi besides Ranveer and Alia. The movie was released on July 28 and is reportedly performing well at the box office.

