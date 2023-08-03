Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Kudmayi OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's magical wedding song is love

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has taken over the theatres. Fans are rushing to watch Karan Johar's magic on screen after 7 years. The lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently basking in the success of the film. Amidst the rush to catch the film in theatres, the makers dropped a music video of the song Kudmayi from the film. Within a few minutes of releasing the video, fans set the internet abuzz with how beautiful the video is.

New song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani out now

A few hours back, Alia Bhatt took to social media to upload the video and wrote, "This song gives me butterflies every single time! #Kudmayi OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani now in Cinemas." The video beautifully captures Alia and Ranveer's wedding in the film. While Rani prepares for her big day, Rocky also gets ready to bring her bride home. The video of the song, titled Kudmayi starts with Alia looking beautiful in a white ethnic outfit getting ready for her wedding. As she decks up in the bridal attire and jewelry, an emotional father, Tota Roy Chowdhury comes to help her get ready. On the other hand, Ranveer's family ties the wedding turban on everyone's head. Both families get teary-eyed seeing Rocky and Rani as bride and groom. The 4 minutes 36 seconds long video then captures the wedding rituals the union of two lovers.

Reaction of netizens

It goes without saying, viewers loved the video of the song. Many hailed it as the wedding song of the year. One sure commented, "I love this song the lyrics omg." Another commented, "all of the songs in the soundtrack have been hitting!!! literally addicted." Some also wrote it's the best song of the movie and commented, "Best song in the whole movie...lyrics cinematography voice acting grace everything top notch...I was waiting for it to release since I saw the movie...a true wedding song...just beautiful."

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on 28th July. The movie stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

