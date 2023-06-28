Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Out: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Tum Kya Mile is pure NOSTALGIA

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is all set to release in theatres next month, and its teaser was released a few days ago. The teaser had no dialogue but featured the song Tum Kya Mile in the background. Fans have been unable to stop humming the tune ever since the teaser was unveiled. Now, the song Tum Kya Mile has finally been released, and the romantic song has left us completely mesmerized. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's enchanting voices, clubbed with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s electrifying chemistry, and the breathtaking visuals in the music video of Tum Kya Mile have left us in awe, and we are playing the music video on loop!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Tum Kya Mile Out

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have finally released the music video of Tum Kya Mile, the first track from the movie. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while the music has been composed by Pritam. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing amidst the snow-capped mountains, and the beautiful location, the colorful sarees, and the dance moves- all of it make Tum Kya Mile an entertaining and memorable love ballad. Karan Johar has paid homage to Yash Chopra with Tum Kya Mile, and this song will surely give you major nostalgia. Check out the music video of Tum Kya Mile below.

Karan Johar’s note ahead of Tum Kya Mile release

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Karan Johar penned a lengthy note in which he shared his idea behind the song Tum Kya Mile. He wrote, “In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me…”

Karan Johar added that Tum Kya Mile is the first shoot that Alia Bhatt did after the birth of her daughter Raha, and he feels apologetic for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffon sarees. “In sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps ) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever,” wrote Karan.

