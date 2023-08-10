Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ro Lain De OUT: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's heartbreaking track is soulful

Karan Johar, who recently completed 25 years as a filmmaker in the industry, released the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which gathered a lot of love from fans across the world. Now, the director has shared the song Ro Lain De from the film which is already getting love.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- A celebration

Karan Johar returned to his director chair after seven long years with a banger titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The last film which directed was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles.

It is still quite evident that Johar’s recent release is being loved by fans and admirers all across the globe, and because of this, the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

Karan Johar releases the song Ro Lain De

After the successful release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, on August 19, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the release of the song Ro Lain De with fans. The song features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The director wrote in the caption, “Between love & heartbreak… #RoLainDe song out now. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is in cinemas near you, experience & celebrate our kahaani with your family and friends!” Have a look:

Netizens react to the song

Just after filmmaker Karan Johar released the song on social media, netizens started reacting to the song. While one of them wrote, “Love the placement of this song,” the other one wrote, “The best song of the year! It just gives old Bollywood vibes like Kal Ho Na Ho and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.”

Team of Ro Lain De song

The song from Rocky Aur Rani is sung beautifully by Sonu Nigam and Shilpa Rao and is composed by none other than Pritam. The lyrics are again penned by the master himself, Amitabh Bhattacharya.

In fact, netizens took the opportunity to appreciate Sonu Nigam’s comeback as well. While one of the fans wrote, “Sonu Nigam sir, your voice touches our heart & soul… I can’t imagine any other singer singing this song so beautifully!” another one wrote, “Finally, Sonu Nigam,” expressing their love for the acclaimed singer.

Cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan also play key roles in the film.