Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh new track is full of 'love'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is set to release in next week. Before that, the makers piqued the viewers’ curiosity by unveiling the film's trailer a few days ago. Not only the trailer but also songs like Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka won the hearts of fans already. On July 18, a new song called Ve Kamleya is released, showcasing the magic of love with a tinge of melancholy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya OUT

Ve Kamleya is another romantic number featuring Ranveer and Alia. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Pritam, and has lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Alia Bhatt wrote to her Instagram, "A love song very close to my heart #VeKamleya OUT NOW!" She also added the link to the YouTube video on her Instagram bio.

On the other hand, Dharma Productions shared the song and wrote, “Prem’ ke mausam mein, love overflows with #VeKamleya! SONG OUT NOW – link in bio!”

Watch the video:

Unlike Tum Kya Mile, the new music video is a track playing in the background. The video shows Rocky and Rani falling in love and then fighting it out with their respective families.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the new song dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Another masterpiece, Ve Kamleya." Another commented, "The golden era of Bollywood is coming back." "Selection of singers is amazing. what a composition from pritam," wrote a third fan. Many songs praised the soulful voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after 7 years. The film is Alia and Ranveer's second on-screen collaboration after Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

