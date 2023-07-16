Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka: Don't miss Ranveer Singh's rap BTS video and Alia Bhatt

The highly anticipated film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been creating a buzz in the industry. The movie is slated to hit the theaters this month. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the titular character Rocky Randhawa in the film and Alia Bhatt in the role of Rani Chatterjee. The movie's recently released song What Jhumka has been winning hearts and netizens cannot stop grooving to the peppy number since then. Today, filmmaker Karan Johar treated fans to a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, offering a glimpse into the making of the song.

BTS of What Jhumka

As excitement builds around the forthcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, fans eagerly anticipate every update. One of the highlights of the movie has been the catchy song What Jhumka, which made its way to audiences a few days ago, quickly becoming a chartbuster. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has provided a delightful treat by releasing a BTS video that showcases the fun-filled moments during the making of the song. In the video, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the dynamic duo leading the film, shine as they bring their infectious energy to the sets. However, it is Alia Bhatt's uncontrollable laughter at Ranveer's antics that steals the show. The video also gives netizens a glimpse of the fun the actors had on set.

Watch the BTS video here:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on What Jhuumka

While talking about the song, Ranveer says, "There was unanimous agreement that we had 200, 300, 400 dancers on set, and everybody was just telling one another how this song is going to bang." He also added how fun it was to shoot for the song. "I think Jhumka is my favorite song in the film. In a Karan Johar movie, music is like another character, and possibly the most important character," added Alia.

