Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh swap their families for compatibility test

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of this year. Directed by Karan Johar, the family entertainer also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. After releasing the teaser and the first song titled Tum Kya Mile, the team finally launched the much-awaited trailer today. It was released a while ago, and it is already all over social media.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer is out

After seven years, Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair and the Alia-Ranveer starrer is everything that Bollywood needs right now! From grand visuals, and colorful vibes to soulful music and vintage, old-school style Bollywood romance, the trailer has entertainment written all over it. It is a quintessential Karan Johar family drama that is high on emotions, conflicts and light-hearted moments. Speaking of Ranveer and Alia, the duo looks absolutely stunning and their magical chemistry speaks volumes. The storyline seems to be quite interesting as it showcases modern life relationships. Alia and Ranveer stay with each other's families before getting married to check their compatibility. All-in-all, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer has all the elements that a hit film needs! Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, Karan recently revealed that he wanted to pay tribute to his guru Yash Chopra through his song Tum Kya Mile. He shared a still of Alia and Ranveer before the song was launched and wrote a long note. He even revealed that Tum Kya Mile song was Alia's first shoot after she delivered her baby girl Raha. In the making video, Alia talked about the same and said that she was proud that she shot the song four months after Raha's birth. She was heard saying, "When I see the final result, I feel so happy. I can proudly say that I did this song four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up for this. I really wanted it to be outstanding."

Where and when to watch Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani movie

Ranveer and Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.

